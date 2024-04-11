Dice named as primary ticketing partner for venue management firm Dead Melodies

Dice has been named as the primary ticketing partner for the venue management company Dead Melodies.

Following a partnership with their Mash venue in Cambridge, the relationship has now expanded to include Brighton’s Chalk venue.

The independent venue, located opposite the iconic Brighton Pier, hosts live events for both established and emerging artists and has seen performances from the likes of The Hives (pictured), Self Esteem, Michael Kiwanuka, Big Thief, Fontaines DC, Raye, Bicep, Snow Patrol, Yard Act, Architects and Little Simz.

The multi-year partnership means fans will now be able to use Dice’s platform to discover events and buy tickets for shows at Chalk. Dice has a transparent upfront pricing model and a wait list for sold-out shows.

The creative team behind Chalk has expanded with a new grassroots music venue, Dust, located in the basement. Bringing the combined venue capacity to 1,100, Dust has previously hosted up-and-coming acts like Hotwax, FatDog and Haley Blais, with a series of gigs already scheduled for 2024.

Shows now available at Chalk and Dust on the Dice app include Pupil Slicer (April 11), Alvvays (June 27), Kevin Morby (July 1), Sweet Pill (July 5), Waxahatchee (July 24), Explosions in the Sky (August 16) and Chelsea Wolfe November 1).

This partnership builds on Dice’s growing presence in Brighton – with Patterns and Resident Music already on the roster – as well as its continued global expansion. In 2023, Dice signed a wave of new venues, including Alexandra Palace, Outernet and New Century, and entered new markets and cities in Scotland and Liverpool in the UK, as well as in North America (Texas and Canada).

Overall, Dice saw a 23% increase in artists, 27% increase in venues, and 10% increase in promoters using the app to sell their tickets in 2023.

Dice is defending its Ticketing Company title at the Music Week Awards next month.

Lewis Wilde, head of music (UK) at Dice, said: “Chalk is an iconic and integral part of Brighton’s vibrant music scene. At Dice, we’re all about getting fans out more and making sure they have easy access to the best nights out. So we’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at Dead Melodies to help bring more unmissable experiences to the already diverse and unique programme of events at both Chalk and Dust.”

Alex Murray, director at Dead Melodies, added: “It’s vital that our ticketing partner has the same goals and vision for the future as we do. Dice’s values completely align with ours, and we’re delighted to further expand our working relationship with them. With the live events industry constantly evolving, we must continue to plan for the future to ensure our local scene not only survives, but truly thrives. We’re excited at the prospect of what we can achieve together to help connect fans and artists at both Chalk and Dust's brilliant slate of upcoming shows."

Click here to read our Music Week Interview with Dice CEO Phil Hutcheon.

PHOTO: Mike Burnell