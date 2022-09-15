Dice named exclusive ticketing partner of Goodlive Festivals

The live events discovery platform Dice has been named ticketing partner of Goodlive Festivals, and will ticket Melt, Splash! (pictured), Full Force, Heroes and Superbloom 2023 in Germany.

Dice announced a partnership in May with Goodlive Artists, through which it delivered shows with the likes of Fred Again, Marc Rebillet and PinkPantheress.

Now, Dice has expanded its cooperation with Goodlive GmbH, which includes all the festivals of the German promoter. The new agreement makes them the official and exclusive ticketing and sales platform for Melt, Splash!, Full Force and Heroes Festival, as well as the main ticket provider for Superbloom Festival.

Marko Hegner, managing director at Goodlive, said: "Dice has been successful in international ticketing for many years and is already popular with fans. We were pleased to be the official partner for the launch of Dice in Germany this year – after Goodlive Artists, and now also with our festivals. Dice convinces us on the one hand with its mobile-first concept, which also prevents resale on the secondary market, and on the other hand with its fair and transparent pricing. Dice meets our ideas of modern ticketing, and we have been missing such a platform on the German market so far."

Andrew Foggin, global head of music at Dice, added: "We're delighted with how fans and the live industry are reacting to our roll out in Germany. We've already had some great success stories with Goodlive Artists and to expand the partnership with the festivals was a natural next step. Their festival portfolio is exceptional, from globally recognised brands like Splash! and Melt through to more recent properties like Superbloom, fans of all genres are catered for. We can't wait to get going."

Earlier this year, Dice was named as the primary ticketing partner for the two new entertainment venues at Outernet, HERE at Outernet and The Lower Third.