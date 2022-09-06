Dice named primary ticketing partner for Manchester's revived New Century venue

Dice has been named as the primary ticketing partner for Manchester’s latest venue.

The New Century – a Grade II listed building located in the heart of Manchester – has been upgraded via a £10 million transformation into a “three-floor social destination”, including a 1000-capacity live music venue. It is set to open later this year.

Dice’s partnership with New Century – which was first built in the 1960s and previously played host to legendary performances from Tina Turner, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and the Bee Gees – takes the growing roster of Manchester venues ticketed on its platform to more than 40 venues in total across the city.

Speaking about the partnership, Amy Oldham, VP of content (Europe) at Dice, said: “Manchester’s music scene is legendary, with New Century having such a critical role in its cultural past. We’re excited for Dice to be a part of the venue reopening its doors, allowing fans to trust the ticketing experience they’ll have and fans to connect to the diverse range of talent New Century have lined up.”

We’re really excited to bring New Century to the people of Manchester with Dice firmly by our side Ruth Hemmingfield

Ruth Hemmingfield of New Century added: “We’re delighted to be working with Dice! Like us, their aim is to deliver the best experience for fans; it’s easy to use and a great way to keep a track of your favourite artists and venues. In particular, ‘the waiting list’ option ensures fans have the chance to get their hands on in-demand tickets at a fair price, rather than them ending up on the secondary market. We’re really excited to bring New Century to the people of Manchester with Dice firmly by our side.”

New Century shows currently available on the Dice app include Toro Y Moi, Ben Böhmer, Idlewild, Stereolab and Deptford Northern Soul Club. Long-time Manchester promoter, Now Wave, is partnering with New Century to deliver the programming for the venue.

In September, dBs Institute, which is located in the basement of New Century, will open its doors to students eager to learn about the creative industries. Students will have the opportunity to join a number of career fairs, schools and college taster days at dBs for professional courses with undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications.

In July, Dice was named as the primary ticketing partner for the two new entertainment venues at Outernet, HERE at Outernet and The Lower Third. You can read our recent interview with Outernet Global chief executive officer Philip O’Ferrall here.