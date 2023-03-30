Dice renews five-year ticketing partnership with Troxy

Dice has renewed its five-year primary ticketing partnership with the Troxy venue in East London.

The agreement means the live event discovery platform will continue to be the official primary ticketing partner for all Troxy shows.

“Building on the success of the last five years, Dice and Troxy remain committed to collaborating on diverse programming and creative marketing campaigns to showcase an eclectic mix of international and homegrown talent at the venue,” said a statement.

Fans will continue to have access to the venue’s range of events on Dice, including The Flaming Lips, DJ Diplo, Le Tigre and The Mars Volta, amongst others.

Earlier this year, Dice and Troxy worked together to help Four Tet, Fred Again.. and Skrillex host a last-minute surprise show for fans. The artists announced the shows on the same day as the event and sold 2,000 tickets to fans in 16 seconds.

Troxy was originally opened as a cinema in 1933 before it was converted into a live events space in 2006. Over the decades, Troxy has hosted acts such as Jarvis Cocker, Patti Smith, Kano, Biffy Clyro, Robbie Williams, Stereophonics, London Grammar and the NME Awards.

Sam Ricketts, account director at Dice, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with such a well-loved venue like Troxy. Their programming is exceptional, showcasing world-renowned acts like Dexta Daps and Disclosure to LGBTQIA+ friendly events with Buttmitzvah. Like Dice, Troxy is all about the fan experience, ensuring that fans of all genres are catered for and have the best night out. We can’t wait to support them in the coming years and see what else we can do together for live shows.”

We look forward to collaborating on more programming, campaigns and technology for fans to enjoy Simon Eaton

Simon Eaton, head of live at Troxy, said: “When we initially partnered with Dice, we shared a common goal to put fans first and push touts out. Our partnership propelled us into a new digital era for the business where we became the world’s largest mobile-only and tout-proof venue. Five years on, we’re proud of our work together and look forward to collaborating on more programming, campaigns and technology for fans to enjoy.”

For sold-out shows at Troxy like Yard Act, fans can use Dice’s Waiting List to enjoy events at a fair price without engaging in secondary resales.

Dice will work alongside Troxy to ensure fans can discover the best live events in London using its discovery tool, which recommends personalised events and suggested shows for friends to enjoy together. The feature utilises algorithms as well as Spotify and Apple Music integration. As a result, more than 40% of Dice’s sales come via the discovery too.