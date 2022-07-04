Dice selected as primary ticketing partner for Outernet venues

Dice has been named as the primary ticketing partner for the two new entertainment venues at Outernet, HERE at Outernet and The Lower Third.

The venues are part of the new billion-pound immersive media, music and culture district set to open in Central London later this year.

Tickets will be available primarily on Dice for HERE at Outernet and The Lower Third, which occupies the former 12 Bar on Denmark Street.

The arrival of Outernet comes as demand for live events bounces back after the pandemic. According to Dice data, ticket demand in London was up 56% in the second half of last year, compared to the same period in 2019.

The venues will play host to a diverse entertainment programme, with shows confirmed from Annie Mac, Sam Ryder, Alfie Templeman and Miraa May.

The Dice Discovery tool recommends personalised events and suggested shows. The feature utilises algorithms as well as Spotify and Apple Music integration. As a result, over 40% of Dice’s sales come via Discovery.

The app locks tickets to smartphones, eliminating ticket touts while ensuring fair and transparent pricing. Dice also offers a Waiting List function, which gets activated when a show sells out.

We want to leverage our technology and platform to help fans discover new artists and events at Outernet Andrew Foggin

Andrew Foggin, global head of music at Dice, said: "Outernet is set to completely transform live events in central London, an area that once played host to the biggest names in British music. At Dice, we’re all about making the live events experience better for fans, so we’re thrilled to partner with Outernet and their cutting-edge venues in an area with such incredible music heritage. Together, we want to help fans enjoy a live experience like no other, leveraging our technology and platform to discover new artists and events at Outernet.”

Karrie Goldberg, operating partner of Outernet Live, added: “We are thrilled that Dice have come on board as the primary ticketing partner for our live events at HERE and The Lower Third. Their commitment to delivering the best possible experience for fans and disrupting the live ticketing business aligns with our own values, and we are excited to have their support on our exciting programme of events at the two new venues.”

This agreement with HERE at Outernet and The Lower Third follows Dice’s launch in Germany, its sixth global market.

The company has also made a number of senior appointments, with Antony Jackson (head of expansion, Europe), Falko Mortiboys (VP fan experience), Ali McCloud (VP partner relations) and Leon Sherman (head of artist partnerships, UK & Europe) all joining the leadership team.