Dice signs ticketing deal with Alexandra Palace - the platform's biggest UK venue partner to date

Dice has been named the primary ticketing partner for Alexandra Palace.

It marks the ticketing and live event discovery platform’s biggest venue partner in the UK to date. Ally Pally delivers events for capacities ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 across its Theatre, West Hall, Great Hall and Park.

The partnership comes as the Palace celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, with a series of events and moments to commemorate its long history as the “People’s Palace”.

Joining forces with Dice as its primary ticketing partner forms part of Alexandra Palace’s wider plans to expand its programme of events and community activities, and develop its services for customers.

Fans booking tickets for the venue will now be able to take advantage of the platform’s Waiting List function, which gives them an extra chance to attend sold-out shows without participating in the secondary resale market.

Alexandra Palace’s line-up of gigs this year includes Jessie Ware, The National, McFly and Fatboy Slim, and a summer series of outdoor events featuring Kaleidoscope Festival, headlined by Hot Chip.

DIce will be the main ticketing provider for Ally Pally’s community events, such as November’s annual Fireworks Festival and Creative Learning programme, which deliver hundreds of activities each year. Dice will also support ticketing of exhibitions and sports events.

Russ Tannen, president at Dice, said: “Which Londoner doesn’t have a special memory from a show or event at Alexandra Palace? For the last 150 years they have been delivering the most unforgettable cultural and live music experiences in the city, and have created a space that people love and cherish as part of their community.

“We’re honoured to be working with such a historic venue, giving fans access to their incredible events, securely through Dice, without having to worry about crashing websites or ticket touts.”

Lucy Fenner, commercial director at Alexandra Palace, said: “Our events programme at the Palace has grown significantly in recent times, now attracting a million visitors a year, with every £1 we make going back into supporting our community projects and charitable objectives. We continue to host world class performers across our stages in the iconic Great Hall, beautiful Theatre and now outdoors in our Park and we are constantly evolving our services to provide fans an amazing experience throughout their visit. We are looking forward to working with the Dice team to build on this huge progress and deliver fans more amazing live music, festivals and more. It’s a partnership we can’t wait to get started.”

Emma Dagnes, CEO at Alexandra Palace, added: “As a charity and an independent venue, we want to provide truly amazing experiences to millions of people every year, whether that’s through hosting household names on our biggest stages, or via our extensive range of community events. Dice’s ethos and fan-first approach feels a great fit for this, and we are looking forward to working together as we continue to grow our cultural and entertainment programmes here at the Palace.”

Dice will work alongside Ally Pally to ensure fans can discover the best live events using its Discovery tool, which recommends personalised events and suggested shows for friends to enjoy together. Over 40% of Dice’s sales come via Discovery.

PHOTO: Disclosure in the Great Hall at Alexandra Palace