Ditto Music to stage Ditto X music conference at The O2

Ditto Music has announced the return of its music conference Ditto X.

Taking place on Saturday, September 18 at the Indigo venue in London’s The O2, Ditto X will feature a series of music industry conferences, networking events for upcoming musicians, panels, workshops and special guests from across the music business.

Following the previous Ditto X event in 2019, the music conference is returning to provide a platform for attendees and musicians to learn more about the latest developments and trends in music alongside expert advice from industry figures. In addition to the schedule of talks and panels, there will be an industry market of carefully selected music organisations, exhibitors and pop-ups, as well as live music from emerging talent.

The Ditto X conference will address a number of topics and themes including how to create revenue streams while staying independent, challenging inequality in today's music industry and the future of the music industry post-lockdown.

The one-day event at The O2 complex will also celebrate the launch of Ditto Music’s new platform Opulous, a blockchain-powered decentralised finance platform designed to reshape how artists access funding, share ownership and connect with other music lovers.

Ditto X will allow independent artists and those looking to get into the music industry to learn more about building promo campaigns, digital marketing, social media and branding during the many workshops on the day. Artists will also have the chance to get feedback on their music from leading experts.

Lee Parsons, CEO of Ditto Music, said: “After a really tough year, we wanted to do something special for artists who’ve suffered during the lockdown, so I’m really excited for the return of our Ditto X music industry conference. This is set to be our biggest Ditto X ever. We’re bringing together expert speakers and special guests from across the music industry to share their knowledge and network with upcoming artists at the O2 Arena in London. Plus, the event will host the official launch of Opulous - a blockchain-powered platform we’ve been working on behind the scenes. It’s going to change the way artists access funding and connect with their fans - and there are plenty of big names already involved. I can’t wait to share our plans for it.”