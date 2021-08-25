DJ Hannah Wants signs with ICM Partners/Primary Talent International

Hannah Wants has signed with ICM Partners/Primary Talent International for worldwide representation (ex-North America).

In 2019, Hannah Wants played everything from Pacha in Ibiza to headline slots performing to over 16,000 at Leeds Festival. In addition, she sold out her What Hannah Wants tour of the UK and Ireland in advance for a fifth consecutive year.

“Hannah’s inexorable rise in dance music has been thrilling to watch,” said ICM Partners head of electronic music Simon Clarkson. “We are all excited to help grow her global performing and events business even further.”

Wants has received accolades including being awarded the Best Breakthrough DJ and Star Of The Year at the Bass Music Awards, hosting a Radio 1 residency, and taking home the Best DJ Award at DJ Magazine’s Best of British.

She has released tracks via Food, Dirtybird, Toolroom and Virgin.

Wants continues to be represented by Sophie Bloggs at YMU.