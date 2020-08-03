Download Festival confirms details of 2021 return, announces headliners and over 70 acts

Download Festival has today (August 3) announced KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down as its 2021 headliners, plus over 70 other acts. KISS and SOAD will both be UK exclusive performances.

The three-day festival is due to take place on June 4-6, 2021 at Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 7 August via downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Also joining the 2021 headliners are Deftones, Korn, Steel Panther, The Distillers, A Day To Remember, Creeper, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and Poppy among many more.

The festival’s 2020 event – which had confirmed KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down as headliners – was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about their Download return, System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian said: “We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”



Biffy Clyro added: “We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again! Fuck on!”

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download Festival with you all. We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us. Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited. We’re going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love.”



You can see the full line-up below:



KISS

Biffy Clyro

System Of A Down

A.A. Williams

A Day To Remember

Airbourne

Alestorm

Anchor Lane

Baroness

Blackout Problems

Black Veil Brides

Bleed From Within

Blues Pills

Bokassa

Bush

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Cemetery Sun

Control The Storm

Creeper

Daughtry

Dead Label

Dead Posey

Deftones

Dirty Honey

Dying Fetus

Electric Wizard

Employed To Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gender Roles

Gojira

Haken

Hatari

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Hot Milk

Killswitch Engage

Kill The Lights

KORN

Jamie Lenman

JJ Wilde

Joyous Wolf

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Lotus Eater

Marianas Trench

Mastodon

Modern Error

Myles Kennedy & Company

Obituary

Of Mice & Men

Phoxjaw

P.O.D.

Poppy

Powerwolf

Press Club

Rise Against

Sepultura

Skillet

Sleep Token

Spiritbox

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

Temples On Mars

Tempt

Theory

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Faim

The Hara

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Those Damn Crows

Tiny Moving Parts

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wargasm

Wayward Sons

Will Haven