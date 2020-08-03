Download Festival confirms details of 2021 return, announces headliners and over 70 acts

Download Festival has today (August 3) announced KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down as its 2021 headliners, plus over 70 other acts. KISS and SOAD will both be UK exclusive performances.
The three-day festival is due to take place on June 4-6, 2021 at Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 7 August via downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.
Also joining the 2021 headliners are Deftones, Korn, Steel Panther, The Distillers, A Day To Remember, Creeper, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and Poppy among many more.
The festival’s 2020 event – which had confirmed KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down as headliners – was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking about their Download return, System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian said: “We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”
Biffy Clyro added: “We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again! Fuck on!”
Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download Festival with you all. We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us. Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited. We’re going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love.”
You can see the full line-up below:
KISS
Biffy Clyro
System Of A Down
A.A. Williams
A Day To Remember
Airbourne
Alestorm
Anchor Lane
Baroness
Blackout Problems
Black Veil Brides
Bleed From Within
Blues Pills
Bokassa
Bush
Cellar Door Moon Crow
Cemetery Sun
Control The Storm
Creeper
Daughtry
Dead Label
Dead Posey
Deftones
Dirty Honey
Dying Fetus
Electric Wizard
Employed To Serve
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gender Roles
Gojira
Haken
Hatari
Higher Power
Holding Absence
Hot Milk
Killswitch Engage
Kill The Lights
KORN
Jamie Lenman
JJ Wilde
Joyous Wolf
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Lotus Eater
Marianas Trench
Mastodon
Modern Error
Myles Kennedy & Company
Obituary
Of Mice & Men
Phoxjaw
P.O.D.
Poppy
Powerwolf
Press Club
Rise Against
Sepultura
Skillet
Sleep Token
Spiritbox
Steel Panther
Stone Broken
Temples On Mars
Tempt
Theory
The Darkness
The Distillers
The Faim
The Hara
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Those Damn Crows
Tiny Moving Parts
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wargasm
Wayward Sons
Will Haven