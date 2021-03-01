Download pulls 2021 festival, reveals 2022 line-up

Download has pulled this year’s festival because of the Covid pandemic.

The rock festival had been scheduled for June 4-6 at Castle Donington with headliners Kiss, System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro. However, government guidelines mean that live music cannot return until later in the summer.

Despite 2021’s event being unable to take place, Download organisers Festival Republic have assured fans that the festival will return in 2020 on June 10-12, 2022. Kiss and Biffy Clyro will now play next year, with Iron Maiden as the third headliner. Tickets go on sale March 5 and those purchased for this year's event can be carried over to 2022.

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “Downloaders, your 2022 headliners are here! Rock ‘n’ roll legends Kiss will be kicking off Friday in style, Iron Maiden will return bringing with them mascot Eddie and more fire than we can handle, and what better way to end the festival than with Biffy who will leave us awestruck with their energy. I’m counting down the days already!”

Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down had been booked for 2020’s Download Festival, which also had to be pulled because of Covid.