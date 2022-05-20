Driift sells over 85,000 tickets for Little Mix O2 Arena livestream

Online event promoter Driift sold more than 85,000 tickets to last Saturday's (May 14) livestream of Little Mix's concert at The O2.

The final show on the band's Confetti Tour was watched by fans in 143 countries.

The event was also simulcast to cinemas worldwide, accounting for 29,000 sales and a Top 5 placing at the UK-Ireland box office

With The O2 completely sold out, Driift conservatively estimates that a further 200,000 Little Mix fans will have accessed the show online across the livestream sales.

Ric Salmon, co-founder and CEO, Driift, said: “Now the music business has emerged from lockdown, and with gigs and festivals once again in full flight, we are only now seeing the full potential of livestreaming. The format is clearly here to stay, and with the right artist and the right creative and technical team in place, we can expand a single one-off performance into a genuine global event. The reaction from fans has been astonishing. I would like to congratulate Little Mix, their brilliant management team, and all our partners on this incredible achievement, and I’m delighted so many people around the world could share in such a unique and special moment.”

Harry Magee, co-founder, Modest! Management, said: “Having worked with Driift on Niall Horan’s Royal Albert Hall livestream back in 2020, it’s been a real pleasure to repeat our partnership outside of lockdown. We are delighted with the results, and particularly that such a genuinely global audience could share in the celebratory experience of Little Mix’s last show at The O2.”

Driift co-produced the award-winning Live At Worthy Farm livestream for Glastonbury Festival.

The business has now sold more than 700,000 tickets and recently won recognition from BAFTA, the Royal Television Society and The Webby Awards.