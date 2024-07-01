Dua Lipa announces Wembley Stadium headline show for 2025

Fresh from her triumphant headline set at Glastonbury, Dua Lipa has announced she will perform at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer on June 20, 2025.

As reported in our Midweeks report, Dua Lipa looks like being the big winner from Glastonbury in terms of a post-festival boost. Dua Lipa’s recent No.1 album Radical Optimism is pushing for a return to the summit, moving 27-2 with consumption up 309.1% week-on-week. An Extended Editions version of the album was released on the day of the performance, which has helped deliver that increase with sales so far this week of 5,066 (3,086 physical copies, 370 downloads and 1,610 from streams).

Speaking about the Wembley show, Dua said: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

To celebrate the announcement, Dua and O2 have collaborated in bringing back O2’s Walk Ad campaign to promote their exclusive presale for the Radical Optimism Tour at Wembley Stadium. Filmed by UK director Daniel Wolfe and shot on location in Broadstairs and Margate in Kent, the 60-second film follows Dua and her dancers from a British beach to the stage for her 2025 tour.

I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year Dua Lipa

Following a run of European festivals this summer, Dua will play a show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 17, which sold out immediately. In November, Dua will embark on the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. The run kicks off in Singapore on November 5 and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding with back-to-back shows in Seoul on December 4 and 5 at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Tickets will go on sale to the public here from 10am BST Friday, July 12.

O2 customers can get early access to tickets via the Priority app from 10am BST Wednesday, July 10, 48 hours before general release.

You can see Dua Lipa's current tour dates below:

July 4, 2024 – Gdynia – Open’er Festival

July 6, 2024 – Werchter – Rock Werchter

July 10, 2024 – Madrid – Mad Cool Festival

July 12, 2024 – Lisbon – Nos Alive Festival

October 17, 2024 – London – Royal Albert Hall

November 5, 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 6, 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9, 2024 – Jakarta – Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13, 2024 – Manila – Philippine Arena

November 16, 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

November 17, 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

November 20, 2024 – Taipei – Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

November 24, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

November 27, 2024 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

December 4, 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

December 5, 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

June 20, 2025 – London – Wembley Stadium

Subscribers can read our Dua Lipa cover feature here.

Photo Credit: Tyrone Lebon