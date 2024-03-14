Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay to headline Glastonbury 2024

Glastonbury has unveiled its line-up for this year’s festival including headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

It marks the first time that two women have headlined Glastonbury on the Pyramid Stage since the festival launched in 1970. The 2024 line-up follows a negative reaction to the all-male headliners at last year’s festival.

The festival returns to Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 26-30. It sold out in November within an hour of being put on sale.

Shania Twain will play the Sunday afternoon legends slot, which has proved a big draw at the festival as well as a ratings winner.

Asked about being a Glastonbury ‘legend’ by BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball, Twain said: “That’s how it feels. You said it exactly right because there’s something very, there’s like a stamp that comes with this slot and I feel like… I’m there, I’ve arrived at this slot you know, and it’s gonna be gorgeous, the sunset.”

SZA is a newcomer to Glastonbury but has been elevated to headliner status, following the success of her SOS album including a BRIT win and multiple dates at The O2 last year.

Dua Lipa last played in 2017 as an emerging artist who had a breakthrough moment playing to a packed tent on the John Peel Stage. She has just announced third album Radical Optimism.

Glastonbury mainstays Coldplay are headlining for the fifth time, although this will be their first appearance since 2016.

Little Simz is playing the Pyramid Stage immediately before Coldplay.

"This is the only show I'm playing this year," she told BBC 6 Music. "All roads are leading for me to Glasto, so I'm really taking time to craft a show, to make it as much of an immersive experience as I can. Just bringing vibes to the farm, really."

Seventeen will become the first K-pop act to play the main stage at Glastonbury.

Other acts confirmed for the Pyramid Stage include LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Paul Heaton, Keane, Ayra Starr, Paloma Faith and Olivia Dean.

Idles, Disclosure and The National will headline The Other Stage, which is also set to feature D-Block Europe, The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Anne-Marie, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bloc Party, The Last Dinner Party, Nothing But Thieves, Confidence Man and Headie One.

PHOTO: Tyrone Lebon