East London's The Bridge venue returns after two years

East London club venue The Bridge has reopened after two years away because of the pandemic.

The venue in Hancock Road, E3 will relaunch on Saturday (September 17) with club night Bubbledee x Berlin's Club Der Visionaere Berlin with sets from Bruno Schmidt, Andrea Giudice and Larry Cadge.

With a leftfield music booking policy, The Bridge is run by the same team behind London's Studio 338 club. Across two floors, it features a VOID sound system with exposed brick walls, original wood floors and outdoor space. In the past the venue has featured sets from the likes of Loco Dice and Goldie.

Future events include Made in Romanyeah, Crowded and after parties for Studio 338’s techno brand Release.

The return of the venue follows the official opening of HERE at Outernet last weekend.