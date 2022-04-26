Ed Sheeran joins line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Capital has announced that Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Mabel, Aitch and more have been added to the line-up for its Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, which is returning to Wembley Stadium on June 12 after a three-year break.

The news follows the first raft of acts, announced yesterday, that includes Harry Styles, KSI, Anne-Marie, George Ezra, Becky Hill, Sigala, Gayle, ArrDee and Eddie Benjamin.

Also added to bill today are UK pop titans Mabel and Mimi Webb, dance superstar Joel Corry, UK rap duo A1 & J1 and TikTok stars Tate McRae and Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, founder and executive president of Global, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard! James Rea and the team have done an incredible job on the line-up with some of the world’s biggest artists who we know are a huge hit with our Capital listeners. We can’t wait to return to Wembley Stadium with what promises to be a very special show.”

James Rea, director of broadcasting and content at Global, said: “The team at Capital have pulled out all the stops to deliver the most incredible line-up. We’ve all missed being in the crowd with music fans, listening to the greatest pop stars on the planet in the sunshine at the legendary Wembley Stadium. This year we’ll be back with the UK’s biggest summer party, celebrating in the way that only Capital can!”

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale via Global Player at 9am on April 28.

Ed Sheeran's + - = ÷ x world tour kicked off earlier this week. Read our interview with his manager Stuart Camp here.