Ed Sheeran's agent Jon Ollier unveils new booking agency One Fiinix Live

Ed Sheeran's agent Jon Ollier has revealed details of his new independent booking agency One Fiinix Live.

Ollier, who recently departed CAA following a near six-year stint, will be CEO of the new venture and brings with him a roster including acts such as Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Lauv, 2Cellos and JC Stewart.

Winner of the Live Music Agent honour at the 2016 Music Week Awards, Ollier was the international booking agent for Sheeran's record-breaking 255-show ÷ world tour of 2017-19, which surpassed U2's 2009-11 360° tour to become the highest-grossing and most well-attended of all-time.

There will be huge opportunities as we create new ways of thinking Jon Ollier, One Fiinix Live

“After almost six years at CAA where I learned a huge amount from some inspirational colleagues I felt it was time to launch my own venture and realise the vision I had for a forward thinking, innovative agency that could empower artists and help them reach new audiences. It may seem counter-intuitive, but I think this is uniquely good time to launch a new business as we enter the next phase for live music."

Ollier has set out a vision that includes providing a first-class service to his existing clients while investing time and resources in to developing new innovations and strategies to maximise opportunities in a post-Covid world.

"There will be huge opportunities as we create new ways of thinking and I believe One Fiinix Live is poised to play a leading role in that positive disruption," he said. "We are keen to turn the current challenges we are all facing into possibilities and I encourage anyone who feels they have the same kind of mindset to reach out; now is the time to embrace the change.”

Ollier was with Free Trade Agency prior to joining CAA in 2015, having begun his career at the Helter Skelter Agency. Emma Davis, Ollier's long-time right-hand, will link up with him again at One Fiinix Live.