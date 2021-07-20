Ed Sheeran to perform intimate gig to celebrate HMV's 100th birthday

Ed Sheeran will perform a special, intimate gig to 700 fans at the HMV Empire, Coventry, on August 25 to mark HMV's centenary. The high street retailer sponsored the venue earlier this year.

An official press release stated that those attending the gig will be “temperature checked on arrival, and must not attempt to gain entry to the venue if they have knowingly been recently exposed to any person who has tested positive for covid-19.”

Attendees will also need to show proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test taken within 48 hours of the time of entry to the venue, or proof of full vaccination received at least 14 days prior to the event.

HMV owner Doug Putman stated: “HMV’s 100th birthday is a huge milestone for the British high street and the music industry. Our stores continue to offer millions of customers a way of discovering new music, with an unrivalled vinyl range, as well as giving fans the chance to buy exclusive products from their favourite artists and franchises. We’re famed for our passionate and knowledgeable staff, and we’re a business that listens to what they and our customers want to see in stores. We have so many exciting plans for our Centenary, from a gig with Ed Sheeran to the return of our in-store signings and performances. This is a huge year for HMV, and we want to set up the business so that it’s still here in another 100 years’ time.”

Sheeran’s gig is the latest in planned activity for the brand, with KSI, Laura Mvula and Anne-Marie among the first acts to make appearances at HMV stores this year.

On July 24, HMV will hold its celebratory ‘Exclusives Day’, offering 40 1921 Centenary Editions vinyl both in-store and online, featuring records from Kate Bush, The Prodigy, The xx and more.

Music Week recently marked HMV's 100th anniversary with an eight-page special, including interviews with owner Doug Putman, MD Phil Halliday and marketing boss Patrizia Leighton. Subscribers can read it here.

