Ed Sheeran to play O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire for 10th anniversary of debut album

Ed Sheeran has announced a fan show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, +.

Atlantic is working on anniversary plans for the album, as revealed by Music Week. Sheeran is currently No.1 with Bad Habits, which has spent six weeks at the summit.

The 2,000-capacity gig on September 2 will count as an intimate performance from Ed Sheeran, who’s now used to playing stadiums. The show is promoted by FKP Scorpio and Kilimanjaro Live.

Tickets are available by ballot only and registration is open until Sunday, August 15 at 11.59pm.

Ed Sheeran is to perform his debut album in full at the venue. It marks Sheeran’s return to the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire for the first time since 2011.

The gig next month is Sheeran’s first headline show since the end of his record-breaking Divide Tour in August 2019.

Ed Sheeran said: “While I’ve been lucky enough to continue playing shows across the world, Shepherds Bush Empire is still really special to me. When I first set out in music, one of my main goals was to one day headline SBE and my first gig there is still one of my favourite shows that I’ve played. I can’t wait to get back and celebrate 10 years of + with you.”

The album has now sold over 13 million copies across the globe.