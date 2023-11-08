Edition Capital launches Spotlight Advisors to offer financial & commercial services to live sector

Spotlight Advisors has launched as an advisory firm offering financial and commercial services to the UK’s music festivals and live entertainment industry.

“The UK’s £1 billion live entertainment industry is growing rapidly – driven by the relentless consumer demand for high-quality unique experiences,” said a statement. “This year, the industry exceeded its pre-Covid market value and its evolving landscape is introducing fresh opportunities and challenges to operators, including both newcomers and survivors of the 20-21 market conditions.”

Launched by Leisure investment group Edition Capital, Spotlight Advisors will provide a spectrum of services, including financing, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financial management and project consultancy.

Established in 2015, Edition Capital is an early-stage leisure investor in the UK. Through their flagship fund, Edition EIS, they have raised and deployed £75 million of capital across various leisure sectors, including live entertainment, hospitality, fitness and wellbeing, and content and intellectual property (IP) ventures.

We cater to any stage of a business's lifecycle, helping operators achieve their goals and maximise success in a very dynamic UK market Adam Spence

Spotlight is led by principals Paul Bedford, Lisa Boden, Harry Heartfield and Adam Spence.

Adam Spence said: "We are thrilled to introduce Spotlight Advisors, which is a natural extension of what we have spent decades doing: helping businesses in live entertainment to grow, strategise and crystallise value. We cater to any stage of a business's lifecycle, helping operators achieve their goals and maximise success in a very dynamic UK market.”

With a track record of supporting businesses in the live entertainment sector, the Spotlight team has previously worked with companies such as Cream Holdings, Sziget and Alexandra Palace.

They are currently working on projects with Pub In The Park, Live Nation and Assembled Gala (pictured).