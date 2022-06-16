Elton John teams up with Vodafone for AR concert experience dedicated to NHS workers

Elton John and Vodafone have announced a live augmented reality (AR) experience, to be performed during the singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road performance at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on June 24.

The AR visuals will accompany Elton John's hit I’m Still Standing, reimagining the track's music video.

As part of the initiative, there will be a prize draw to offer NHS workers the chance to win tickets to the sold-out show, in recognition of their dedication throughout the pandemic.

Vodafone will join American Express presents BST Hyde Park as official connectivity partner, and will use the latest technology to deliver the AR experience.

Fans will be invited to download the Elton John X Vodafone app, then point their smartphone camera at the stage throughout the performance to access the AR elements of the show.

Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone UK, said: “We're thanking NHS and frontline workers for their efforts over the last two years with a technology tribute to them that will come to life in Elton John’s iconic song, I’m Still Standing. We’re excited to be back at festivals this summer, helping music fans feel more connected to performances than ever before.”

Elton John said: “The return of live music is such a special moment for me – and I’m sure for many people and it’s so important that we take a moment to thank those who made it possible. I’m Still Standing is all about enduring the bad times and bouncing back even stronger, and I’m delighted to be able to dedicate this performance to all those people who have helped us do that as a nation.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour spans 300 dates, across five different continents.