Eluvio Live builds livestream hybrid model with Bayfront Jazz Festival

Eluvio Live is rolling out ticketed performances for its 4K livestreaming platform.

As well as lining up a performance from Rita Ora, Eluvio Live has confirmed its first hybrid event on the platform. The first edition of the Bayfront Jazz Festival in Miami takes place on April 30 and May 1, 2021, hosting legends of Jazz and Cuban music in an open-air venue.

Staged by Melrose Media at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami, the Bayfront Jazz Festival will take place on UNESCO International Jazz Day. The line-up includes Roy Ayers, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Chucho Valdés, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola and Mark Guiliana’s Beat Music.

The concerts will host 1,500 people instead of 10,000 to respect Covid social distancing.

Physical tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Priced $40 for access to both days, the livestream through Eluvio Live accepts payments including cryptocurrency. The livestream will be available on mobile, desktop, tablets, Apple TV and Roku TV all in 4K.

Eluvio recently took part in the Music Week Tech Summit to highlight opportunities for artists and labels. The company works with Paramax Films as its music content partner.

Co-producer Amos Rozenberg, CEO/founder of Paramax Films, said: “We wanted to bring back live jazz in the heart of the Miamians and feed their souls with iconic musicians vibes. There will only be 1,500 happy people in the venue but everybody likes the sunshine. So everybody will be able to follow that hybrid event on a livestream.”

“Artists and audiences crave for live music in an outdoor venue and we had to fight to make that event happen,” said Manuel Molina, MD of Melrose Media.

Click here for on-demand access to the Music Week Tech Summit.