Emma Bownes upped to SVP, venue programming at AEG Europe

Emma Bownes has been promoted to senior vice president of venue programming across AEG’s European venues.

With the news coming in the wake of her Live Music Inspiration win at the Music Week Women In Music Awards last October, Bownes’ new role will see her lead programming strategy for AEG Europe’s arena portfolio, The O2 in London, Hamburg’s Barclays Arena and Berlin’s Uber Arena and Uber Eats Music Hall.

Bownes, who was inducted onto the Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2018, has held multiple roles since joining AEG in 2010, most recently heading the programming team responsible for curating events across AEG Europe’s venues.

I am incredibly grateful that I get to do what I love every day for some of the world’s most iconic venues Emma Bownes

The executive is also a board member for the Music Venues Trust, while last year she was appointed an ambassador for the Young Voices Foundation.

Emma Bownes said: “I am incredibly grateful that I get to do what I love every day and do so for some of the world’s most iconic venues, alongside the very best. I’m excited by the road ahead and thankful to be part of a fantastic and talented team.”

John Langford, chief operating officer, AEG Europe said: “At AEG, our vision is to be the best-in-class live entertainment business and Emma’s work is fundamental to this. Under her direction, we’ve been able to deliver a record-breaking number of shows and ticket sales for multiple years now. Her elevation within the business is reflective of these achievements and the focus we have on continued future growth. Emma’s passion, knowledge, and pursuit of excellence is incredibly inspiring to all those who work with her.”

Alongside Bownes’ promotion, AEG has revealed further promotions in the venue programming team, with Jo Peplow-Revell upped to director of corporate & special events, while Marc Saunders becomes head of programming at The O2, reporting through to Christian D’Acuna, senior programming director at The O2.

AEG Europe reported record figures in 2024 with The O2 recording over 2.6 million arena ticket sales, a 3.5% increase from 2023, and venues in Germany seeing 11.5% growth year-on-year.

Revisit our 2024 interview with Emma Bownes here.