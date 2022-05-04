European festival Kpop.Flex confirms ticketed global stream

Europe’s largest ever K-pop festival, Kpop.Flex, is set to be streamed across the globe on May 29.

Catering to different time zones, from East Asia to the Americas, the 90-minute pre-recorded stream will give fans access to performances from the festival.

K-pop stars performing on May 14 and 15 at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park Stadium include Exo’s Kai, Monsta X, Enhypen, (G)I-dle, NCT Dream and Mamamoo plus many more.

Highlights from the stream include a behind-the-scenes look at Europe’s largest K-pop event. Fans can join friends in private chats about the event in fandom-specific group chats.

Kpop.Flex festival has moved more than 63,000 tickets and Saturday is entirely sold out.

Teaming up with digital live platform Doors, the stream is an interactive edition of a South Korea-exclusive 90-minute TV special produced by leading South Korean broadcaster, Seoul Broadcasting Systems (SBS).

David Ciclitira, founder and chairman of Live Company Group, said, “We are very proud to be working with SBS and Doors to bring our incredible Kpop.Flex performances to global audiences. With our mission to celebrate K-pop across the world, we’re delighted to offer the Kpop.Flex experience to fans both at the festival and within their own homes.”

It’s an incredible array of K-pop’s very best performers and will be an event never to forget Mark Cranwell

Mark Cranwell, chief content officer of Doors, said, “K-pop has seen an astonishing global ascent, and we’re thrilled to stream the Kpop.Flex festival, providing front row access to stans globally. It’s an incredible array of K-pop’s very best performers and will be an event never to forget.”

With the exception of South Korea, where SBS will broadcast the event, the stream can be accessed globally. Tickets are available at: doors.live/kpopflex.

To suit fans globally, there are several opportunities to participate in the digital experience:

Asia East : Sunday 29th May, 20:00 JST

Asia West : Sunday 29th May, 19:00 GST

Europe: Sunday 29th May, 20:00 CET

America East : Sunday 29th May, 19:00 EST

America West : Sunday 29th May, 19:00 PST

Oceania: Monday 30th May, 20:00 NZST

Kpop.Flex Line-Up



Saturday May 14

Kai

(G)I-DLE

IVE

Mamamoo

NCT Dream

ENHYPEN

AB6IX

Sunday May 15

Monsta X

AB6IX

IVE

(G)I-DLE

Oneus

Mamamoo

Dreamcatcher

Kai