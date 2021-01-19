Event Genius inks deals with German promoter Cosmopop and Amnesia Ibiza club

Balearic club Amnesia Ibiza and German festival promoters Cosmopop have signed up with Event Genius’ end-to-end platform.

The agreements cover ticketing, marketing and travel options for the Ibiza club's 2021 season and beyond, while festival events Love Family Park and Time Warp (pictured) are among the German events included.

“Cosmopop and Amnesia are both huge organisations in Europe’s clubbing community and it’s an honor to be working alongside them both," said Festicket and Event Genius CCO, Yonas Blay.

"It’s been a tough year for everyone across the events industry which makes it all the more encouraging when promoters of this nature put their faith in us to help them in the return to live events.”

Sergi Blaya Cutillas, brand manager, Amnesia, welcomed the international reach Event Genius offered.

“Ibiza has always been a melting pot for clubbers across the world," he explained.

"For that reason, we need a ticketing provider who is as equally at home in Ibiza and Spain as they are in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and beyond. Having the ability to sell and promote our events to clubbers all across the world in their native language, currency and payment method through Event Genius’ egTicketing, egTravel and egMarketing solutions is a great bonus for us.”

Robin Ebinger, director or Cosmopop, added that he hoped this deal would bring his events to new audiences.

“We’ve been working with Festicket for some time as a ticketing allocation and travel partner so we always trusted their ability to deliver great results," he declared. "As soon as they partnered with Event Genius and explained their new tailored end-to-end primary product that we could use across all our events and venues to help streamline our operations, we knew it was the right decision to take our relationship to the next level.”

Festicket acquired the UK-based ticketing and cashless POS Event Genius in 2019.