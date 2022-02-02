Event Genius partners with Sónar Lisboa, Neopop, Cruïlla and Florida 135

Events solutions company Event Genius has continued its Iberian expansion by establishing partnerships with some of the region's leading events and venues, including Sónar Lisboa, Neopop, Cruïlla and Florida 135.

As part of these partnerships, the company will provide products and solutions for event management, including ticketing, payments, travel and marketing.

In Portugal, Sónar Lisboa has partnered with Event Genius for its debut edition, which will welcome 25,000 fans per day to the capital. Further north, in Viana do Castelo, Event Genius will assist in the delivery of the 15th edition of electronic music festival Neopop. In Spain, the organisers of Barcelona's Cruïlla have also signed a three-year deal, as have the team behind Spain’s oldest active nightclub, Florida 135 (pictured, above).

Joaquín Cabós Moré, director of Florida 135, said: “Florida 135 has always been known for being on the cutting edge since opening more than 75 years ago. For this reason, we have decided to reach an agreement with a forward-thinking ticketing company, with the best technology and marketing tools out there. From the day we started working with Event Genius, we’ve had great success from all our ticketing and campaign efforts and we are really excited about this.”

Jordi Herreruela, director of Festival Cruïlla, said: “We couldn’t be happier about our agreement with Event Genius as our exclusive ticketing partner. Their dedication towards fans is totally aligned with our own. We really value receiving data that will help us improve our users’ experience, so we are excited that we can explore this aspect thoroughly with the platform provided by Event Genius."