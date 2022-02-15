Eventim Live Asia appoints Samantha Tzovolos and Mike Galt to senior roles

Eventim Live Asia (ELA) has appointed Samantha Tzovolos as managing director for Singapore, and Mike Galt as senior vice president of Touring for Asia.

The new venture within CTS Eventim is expanding the team as it looks to grow its business in the Asian market, and also provide global acts with options in addition to Live Nation and AEG.

“These two appointments reflect Eventim Live Asia’s commitment to providing touring artists with the absolute strongest experience and deepest relationships in Asia,” said Eventim Live Asia CEO Jason Miller. “ELA is thrilled to welcome Samantha and Mike to the team. They will provide enormous, unmatchable value to artists looking to tour the region.”

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, said: “Eventim Live Asia is a central component of our international expansion strategy, alongside our activities in North America. We are very pleased to have gained two top professionals in Samantha and Mike. In the future, they will support Jason Miller with all their strength and expertise in bringing top international artists for CTS Eventim to the promising Asian market.”

Tzovolos will be based in Singapore, and report to Miller.

Over the past decade, as CEO of TEM, an independent live entertainment company based out of Jakarta, Indonesia that she will continue to run, she developed a track record of producing top shows in emerging markets. TEM has produced many of Indonesia’s biggest shows, including Sting, Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, the Chainsmokers, Backstreet Boys, Guns N’ Roses, John Mayer and others.

Tzovolos has also produced top events in Singapore and elsewhere in Asia, including Justin Bieber, Foo Fighters and others.

“I’m excited to bring my extensive network and track record of success in emerging markets to Singapore and to Eventim Live Asia,” she said. “Singapore and South East Asia represent some of the biggest and most dynamic opportunities for the future of touring. Jason Miller and CTS Eventim share a powerful vision for these markets.”

Mike Galt will continue to be based in London, and also report to Miller. Galt has more than two decades of live entertainment experience. Most recently, he was VP of talent and touring for Live Nation Entertainment, focused on international and emerging markets.

Galt produced tours for Mumford & Sons, Troye Sivan, Guns N Roses, The Japanese House, The Weeknd and others. He also booked talent for Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 post-race concerts, along with expanding the touring footprint in and around the Middle East while based in the United Arab Emirates.

Galt said: “I’m thrilled to get to work on behalf of Eventim Live ASIA, leveraging my substantial experience in building tours in emerging markets. It’s important that artists and talent representation have more options when it comes to touring Asia and other regions in the years to come.”

