Ex-Paradigm agents launch Arrival Artists, announce ATC Live partnership

Five former Paradigm booking agents have joined forces with former Billions Corporation COO Matt Yasecko to launch new agency Arrival Artists, which is partnering with ATC Live in Europe.

The move, with links US agents Ali Hedrick, Erik Selz, John Bongiorno, Karl Morse and Ethan Berlin, comes in the wake of the industry-wide upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, Attival boasts a roster including the likes of Khruangbin, Sufjan Stevens, BadBadNotGood, Mt Joy, Nubya Garcia, Car Seat Headrest, Andrew Bird, Goose and Chicano Batman.

“We want to construct an environment that encourages collaboration, crossover and artistic risk-taking among our clients,” said Selz. “This is not high-minded, nor a vision with tight guardrails, but rather a practical approach to a platform best-suited for the creators we represent.”

“A diversity of artists yields a diversity of opportunities,” added Yasecko. “Our goal isn’t to corner the market on one genre; it’s to be a home for unique, singular talents that we can champion.”

Berlin said: “How can what we do for jam acts inform what we do for the progressive jazz acts? And how can the progressive jazz acts inform the steps of our developing indie acts? That’s exciting to me. In the era of Spotify and playlists, fans are less myopic. As an agent, it’s important to be familiar with many different worlds and deliver a wide range of opportunity.”

Also joining the Arrival team will be director of marketing Jenna Neer, formerly of AEG Global Touring, and agency associate Jess Bumsted, also formerly of Paradigm

“I think it’s a testament to our personalities and priorities that this group has come together as it has,” said Morse. “There was no concerted campaign to connect the dots. We all came together organically in a time of crisis and decided our personal and professional ethos were aligned, and now I couldn’t be more proud to call my friends my partners. Trust, honesty and hard work are our common values, and to move forward with that shared mindset feels uniquely powerful.”

The relationship between ATC and Arrival has quickly blossomed through a mutual desire to put the artists first Alex Bruford, ATC Live

Arrival is partnering with ATC Live in Europe to facilitate global representation for shared acts. ATC’s roster includes Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Lumineers, Mac DeMarco and Julia Jacklin.

“There is a clear space in the agency ecosystem for agile, independent companies that can provide innovative worldwide solutions for artists,” said ATC Live’s Alex Bruford. “The relationship between ATC and Arrival has quickly blossomed through a mutual desire to put the artists first, and we are delighted to be working together.”

“Since Alex and I first spoke and planted the seeds of our partnership, it has felt natural, obvious, unfussy. Arrival and ATC share a similar ethos; I am excited to see how our newly-cemented relationship unfolds,” said Selz.

Berlin added: “Historically, opportunity sprouts from crisis. I am thrilled to be able to construct a new agency alongside friends, mentors and some of the best agents in the business while we navigate a new touring landscape, strategising hand-in-hand with our clients.”