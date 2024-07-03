F1 Tracks: Discovery offers 'amazing opportunity' for emerging acts at British Grand Prix weekend

The British Grand Prix 2024 at Silverstone once again features a live music line-up including headliners Stormzy, Kings Of Leon, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics and Rudimental.

It’s also a significant opportunity for emerging acts with the new music initiative in partnership with the F1 Tracks: Discovery playlist.

F1 Tracks: Discovery returns to Silverstone for 2024 with four artists – Altégo, Florrie, Jordss and Nonô.

The live platform for new talent launched at 2023’s British Grand Prix, in partnership with TikTok and supported by established UK artists and Grand Prix performers Tom Grennan, Cat Burns and Rudimental.

During the weekend of the British Grand Prix 2023, F1 Tracks: Discovery saw three up-and-coming live acts perform on the main stage – Michael Aldag (pictured with Tom Grennan), Skylar, AntsLive and Only The Poets.

The full F1 Tracks: Discovery playlist is available here.

Further amplification and support of F1 Tracks: Discovery comes from BBC Introducing DJ Abbie McCarthy, who will be introducing each artist to the crowd before their main stage performances.

The 2024 line-up have reacted to their inclusion on the bill.

Altégo said: "It’s the most amazing opportunity to be a part of an event we’ve attended and been huge fans of for years!"

Florrie said: "I used to watch F1 as a kid with my nan and uncle every weekend, and have been a fan for a really long time, so for me there is no cooler show than playing at Silverstone! I went a few years back, and there’s something really special about the F1 fan energy, so I’m excited to put on a show that matches that!"

Nonô added: "I’m super hyped to have been chosen as one of F1 Discovery artists of 2024! As an F1 fan, getting the opportunity to play my songs and bring my mixture of Brazil with the UK at the legendary Silverstone Circuit is truly a dream come true."

F1 Tracks launched at the British Grand Prix 2019 as a new music playlist specially curated for fans of motorsport.

Available across Spotify, Apple, Deezer and SoundCloud, F1 Tracks is updated according to key filter categories on a weekly basis.

F1 Tracks has over 90 playlists available for fans to stream alongside the core F1 Tracks playlist, with a host of major artists, F1 drivers and teams having selected tracks and curated bespoke playlists.

PHOTO: Getty