FAC & MMF reveal details of Artist & Manager Awards 2022 ceremony

The Featured Artists Coalition and Music Managers Forum have announced that the Artist & Manager Awards will return to London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on November 17.

Now in their 12th year, the awards celebrate achievements across the artist and manager community. Categories include Artist Of The Year, Manager Of The Year, Breakthrough Artist, Breakthrough Manager, Entrepreneur and Industry Champion. Lifetime achievements will also be recognised through the Artists’ Artist and Managers’ Manager Awards.

FAC and MMF are inviting members and associates to nominate deserving artists and managers to the Awards longlist.

At last year’s event, the FAC and MMF were joined by Sir Elton John and David Furnish who picked up the award for Artist and Manager Partnership.

Other 2021 winners included Little Simz, Rina Sawayama, Mogwai, Amy Morgan (September Management), Grace Ladoja (Metallic Inc), Kayleigh Thorpe (Little Runaway Management), the Black Music Coalition, Bicep/ This Is Music, Karma Artists and YMU Music Group.

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, and Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “In what’s still an incredibly tough working environment for artists and managers, it’s important we take a moment to celebrate the art, creativity and innovation of our communities and recognise some significant entrepreneurial successes."

They continued: "Last year’s Artist & Manager Awards was truly special with a really diverse set of winners and incredible support throughout the industry. We intend to keep that spirit going for 2022’s ceremony, which is why we’re urging everyone across the MMF and FAC’s membership, including our associates, to suggest nominations for the longlist. We can’t wait to see who everyone puts forward.”

Further details of 2022’s ceremony will be announced shortly. Read our coverage of the 2021 event here.