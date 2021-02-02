Festicket agrees deals with Australian festivals for its Event Genius platform

Festicket has announced deals with Australian festivals Lost Paradise, Wildlands and For The Love.

The agreements will make the ticketing firm's Event Genius system the events' primary ticketing partner, providing an end-to-end ticketing, cashless and event management platform.

Festicket acquired the UK-based ticketing and cashless POS platform Event Genius in 2019.

Lost Paradise takes place in Glenworth Valley, Sydney and its 2021 edition will begin its multi-year deal with Event Genius.

Promoted by the United Group, Brisbane's Wildlands (pictured) and For The Love, which takes place in, Melbourne, Perth and the Gold Coast, will also use the system which includes ticket selling and marketing.

“It’s always exciting to move into new territories and we can’t wait to build our team in Australia to help deliver a string of great events in 2021 and beyond," said Sam Owens, head of APAC, Festicket and Event Genius.

"It’s been well documented how tough 2020 has been for the festival industry so when promoters of this stature entrust us with helping them get back to running the events their fans love so much it makes it all the sweeter.”

Christian Serrao, director of Untitled Group, welcomed the deal, saying that working with Festicket in the past had helped to influenced their adoption of the platform.

“We’ve worked with Festicket as an allocation ticketing partner in the past and have always been impressed with their ability to help us reach new fans," he said.

"So as soon as they partnered with Event Genius to offer an all-round primary ticketing solution complete with payment plans, Pay With Friends, travel, access control and other onsite event delivery tech, we knew we wanted to join.”

