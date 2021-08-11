Festicket expands Australian operation with new partnerships and key appointment

Festicket is expanding its operations in Australia with new exclusive ticketing deals and a key hire.

The latest round of exclusive ticketing partnerships includes the debut Gold Coast sell-out festival Promiseland and (pictured) The Grass Is Greener (with events in both Cairns and on the Gold Coast), in addition to previous deals with Lost Paradise, Wildlands and For the Love earlier in the year.

These new signings are just a part of Festicket’s continued expansion into the region with the company investing heavily in new talent, resources, local tech partnerships and an increased physical presence allowing the business’ Australian development and wider Asia-Pacific strategy to be rolled out.

After spending time with both Eventbrite and Ticketek, Tim Glenane has joined Sam Owens (head of business development, APAC) as regional operations manager to lead operations in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing considerable experience and knowledge of the live events and festival industries to the team.

This is a hugely exciting time at Festicket as we continue to ramp up our operations in Australia Sam Owens

Joining him will be a team of local account managers and timezone specific customer support staff to help elevate the B2C fan offering in the region.

Sam Owens, head of business development, APAC at Festicket and Event Genius, said: “This is a hugely exciting time at Festicket as we continue to ramp up our operations in Australia and roll out our new end-to-end Event Genius offering. Since the start of the year, it’s been amazing to have so many high profile festivals and events put their faith in us, so much so that we’re now able to invest significantly in our team, resources, products and services for Australia and the wider APAC region.

“I’m really pleased to be welcoming Tim and the other new starters to the team, who - as we continue to grow - will be integral in providing the level of service we pride ourselves on at Festicket.”