Festicket expands North American business with appointments of Stephanie Rosa and Steve Levy

Festicket has announced a renewed North American expansion with the appointments of Stephanie Rosa (pictured) and Steve Levy as VP of sales and consultant general manager for North America, respectively.

As former CMO of Virgin Fest and Insomniac Events’ head of marketing, Levy brings a wealth of international live event and music business experience to his new role at Festicket.

"I worked with Festicket pre-pandemic in my roles at Virgin and Insomniac,” he said. “I was most impressed with their ticketing and payment solutions. I truly believe they are best in class and I am excited to work with [Festicket CEO] Zack Sabban and his team to re-launch here."?

The live music career of Stephanie Rosa, new VP of sales for North America, began in 2015 when she founded the online publication Festival Squad, before crossing over into experiential marketing as founder and strategic partner at Festivate.?

Rosa first joined Festicket as business development manager at the end of 2019 just before Covid halted the live event business. In her new role, she will now be charged with the task of building the growing client base in the US for primary ticketing, travel and cashless solutions, as well as helping to build a team in the newly opened Festicket US headquarters.

?Both Stephanie Rosa and Cheyanne Powell, North America account manager, will relocate to Los Angeles, California to join Steve Levy in Festicket’s newest offices, with more hires expected over the coming weeks and months as the festival platform’s North American expansion continues in earnest.?

After renewed high-profile partnerships in 2021 with the likes of Coachella (exclusive international ticketing partner), SerotonINN Sound Series (primary ticketing), Kosmic Kingdom (primary ticketing) and Revibe Wellness Retreat (primary ticketing), these appointments and the newly-opened HQ represent a renewed focus in the US for Festicket. The business is rolling out its end-to-end primary ticketing platform, Event Genius, to festivals and events across the country.

Since joining the business, Stephanie has proved herself time and time again Yonas Blay

“I am beyond thrilled to take on the role as VP of Sales, North America for Festicket,” said Rosa. “Festicket is a company I have watched grow and admired since I discovered it while traveling internationally in 2015. When I saw that the company was expanding to the US, bringing with it the new end-to-end Event Genius offering, I knew I had to be a part of it.”

“Together, Festicket and Event Genius have proven to be one of the most innovative and tech forward companies in the ticketing industry, constantly improving the system, finding new ways to drive success for its clients and providing the easiest customer checkout experience” added Rosa, “I am excited to lead this business in North America and build a team to support our growing client list.”

Yonas Blay, CCO at Festicket, said: “Since joining the business, Stephanie has proved herself time and time again and we’re excited to see her work alongside Steve, whose experience in the industry speaks for itself, to grow our American business from the new LA headquarters. We’ve felt for some time that there is room for disruption in the ticketing sector and with our new end-to-end offering we now feel we’re really well placed to cement our position as a leading player across the US.”