Festicket inks ticketing deal with Afro Nation Portugal

Festicket has signed a multi-year ticketing deal with Afro Nation Portugal.

The beach festival, which celebrates afro beats, hip-hop, R&B and dancehall music, is nominated for Best New Festival at the European Festival Awards and returns to Portimao in the Algarve from July 17-19.

Festicket acquired UK-based ticketing and cashless POS platform Event Genius last year in a deal that also included the consumer facing brand, Ticket Arena. Fans will benefit from discovery and ticket booking via the Festicket, Ticket Arena and Afro Nation websites, extensive travel package options, access control and cashless payments on site.

Festicket CCO Yonas Blay said: “We’re delighted to be a part of the Afro Nation Portgual journey. After a phenomenal first year we really believe the Event Genius by Festicket offering can help take this festival to the next level, and we’re excited to see the full product set in action.”

Afro Nation Portugal director Jason Jennings added: “This deal signifies our trust in the Event Genius by Festicket team and platform. It’s great to be able to partner with one supplier for ticketing, travel, accommodation, cashless payments, access control and more. We believe this is the best way to improve the festival experience for our fans; the Event Genius by Festicket platform covers everything.”

Last October, Festicket appointed former lastminute.com CEO Ian McCaig as the new chairman of the board and legendary promoter Harvey Goldsmith CBE as senior advisor to the company.