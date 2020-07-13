The UK’s festival business requires a £30 million cash injection for events in “immediate crisis”, according to the Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF).
The Covid-19 pandemic is set to cost the domestic festival scene an entire year’s worth of income, losing an average of £375,000 per event. Redundancies of 59% are anticipated without urgent financial assistance.
Last week, AIF called for clarity on the sector’s eligibility for the government’s £1.57 billion support package for the arts, and CEO Paul Reed ...
