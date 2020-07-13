Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Festival industry targets £30m survival fund

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Jul 13th 2020 at 9:53AM

The UK’s festival business requires a £30 million cash injection for events in “immediate crisis”, according to the Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF).

The Covid-19 pandemic is set to cost the domestic festival scene an entire year’s worth of income, losing an average of £375,000 per event. Redundancies of 59% are anticipated without urgent financial assistance.

Last week, AIF called for clarity on the sector’s eligibility for the government’s £1.57 billion support package for the arts, and CEO Paul Reed ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020