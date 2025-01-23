Festival Of The Year category returns for the Music Week Awards 2025

One of the Music Week Awards’ most hotly-contested categories is returning for 2025: Festival Of The Year, which spotlights the most celebrated festivals – both camping and non-camping – across the UK.

In 2024, Wireless took home the trophy, and were joined on the shortlist by the likes of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Bearded Theory Festival, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Forbidden Forest Festival, Latitude, Liverpool Sound City, Reading & Leeds Festival and Southbank Centre: Christine And The Queens Meltdown.

With an even busier year of live music behind us, don’t miss out on the chance to get your entry in before the deadline.

Here are the key dates to remember ahead of the Music Week Awards 2025:

Entry Deadline: 6PM on Wednesday January 29, 2025

Shortlists Announced: Late February 2025

Awards Ceremony: Thursday May 8, 2025

The awards are stylishly presented to the industry's leading figures to celebrate the achievements of the top music industry professionals and teams.

Firmly established as the unrivalled badge of excellence for the music sector, these respected awards were launched to raise standards across the industry by showcasing top class performance and innovation.

