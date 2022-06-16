Festival Republic and Music Declares Emergency partnership to bring renewable power to UK festival sites

Festival Republic will fund a new research project within Music Declares Emergency, which will aim to drive grid connections to UK festival and begin the transition of the UK outdoor live sector to grid power.

The project aims to introduce renewably powered, grid connected stages at three Festival Republic events for the 2023 festival season, and to help create a pathway for other promoters and event organisers to follow.

Such a transition will reduce carbon emissions for the sector in relation to temporary power generation.

Festival Republic MD, Melvin Benn, said: “This project will be a game changer for outdoor live events. Generating our own temporary power is the highest contributor of on-site greenhouse gas emissions at a festival, and by plugging into the grid we will reduce this significantly. By doing this, and sharing our knowledge with others, festival goers can have an amazing time at festivals safe in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can as event organisers to create events that have positive rather than negative impacts.”

Music Declares Emergency co-founder Lewis Jamieson said: “Festival Republic and Melvin personally have been at the forefront of action on climate and environmental issues within the music industry for years. In partnering with MDE to make renewable event power a reality, they are not just continuing FR’s transition towards a greener future but offering the entire live sector an invaluable pathway that will benefit the whole live music community. We are delighted to be working with Festival Republic on such a visible example of the difference positive music businesses can make in relation to the climate crisis.”

The project is part of the ongoing work within Festival Republic to create sustainable and environmentally friendly outdoor events.

For the first time in 2022, Reading and Leeds will be powered by 100% HVO biofuel, a renewable form of fuel that has 90% less carbon equivalent emissions than regular diesel.

Music Declares Emergency will be onsite throughout the summer at Festival Republic events to provide information to those interested in the music industry's fight against climate breakdown.