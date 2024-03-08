Festival Republic relaunches ReBalance initiative to address gender inequality

Festival Republic is relaunching ReBalance this year, an initiative providing opportunities to women and gender-expansive artists throughout the UK, both on stage and in the studio.

Chosen by a panel of industry professionals, six emerging artists have been announced to participate in the revamped development programme: Mary O’Donnell, Sprout, Bebeluna, Samxemma, Cruush and Red Ivory.

Each artist will be receiving five days of studio time to record, mix and complete a project. They will each be paired with a chosen producer and will also have access to mentorship and educational days with industry leaders in London and Manchester. This will culminate in a showcase at the end of the year, with each artist also receiving a guaranteed slot at a Festival Republic event in 2025.

Each recording session will be led and/or assisted by a woman or gender-expansive professional.

"I first started ReBalance in 2017 and enjoyed three successful years,” said Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic. “We made a genuine positive impact on the careers of those involved, before it was unfortunately paused due to Covid-19. Whilst some progress has been made since, I'm pleased to announce the relaunch of the initiative. We'll be investing in emerging artists, offering practical support at a pivotal stage in their careers. This includes providing them with tools, connections and a commitment to a festival booking at one of our events."