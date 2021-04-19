Festival Republic to trial return of live music with Sefton Park event

Festival Republic is staging a festival next month as part of the trial process for the return of live music.

Sefton Park in Liverpool will host the pilot music festival as part of the national Events Research Programme (ERP). It will take over a small area of the historic park on Sunday, May 2, with a line-up including Blossoms, The Lathums and Liverpool singer-songwriter Zuzu.

Doors will open from 4.30pm and, as this event is part of a scientific experiment, tickets can only be purchased by Liverpool City Region residents.

Once through the gates, gig-goers will not have to wear face coverings or maintain social distancing as this forms part of the research on the transmission of Covid-19 in an outdoor, music festival setting.

For the Sefton Park Pilot, scientists are looking to see if and how crowds mixing outdoors increases the risk of transmission of Covid-19. Ticketholders will have to take a Lateral Flow Test at a community testing site 24 hours before the event and will have to produce a negative result to gain entry. This test has to be taken at one of the city’s community testing sites located here.

As part of the research element of the programme, those attending will be urged to take an at-home PCR test on the day of the event and five days afterwards to ensure any transmission of the virus is properly monitored.

Melvin Benn, MD of Festival Republic, said: “Live music is a must have in my life, and a year without it is a year too long. The Sefton Park Pilot is the most important event in the Event Research Programme for getting festivals back this year and I’m delighted to play my part.

“It’s not about vaccines, it’s not about passports, it’s not about limiting it to a section of society only: it’s about a universal approach to our love of live music for all and demonstrating we can do it safely.”

Greg Parmley, chief executive, LIVE, said: “The addition of an outdoor music event in the line-up of ERP pilot shows is a hugely positive development and brings the summer festival season one step closer. The whole live music sector looks forward to working closely with the government to reopen our festivals and venues as soon as is safely possible.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We’re one step closer to a summer of live events now our science-led programme is underway. Testing different settings and looking at different mitigations is key to getting crowds back safely and the Sefton Park pilot is an important addition to the programme.

“After many months without live audiences, Festival Republic are bringing live music back to fans with this very special event and I hope it won’t be too much longer until gigs are back for good.”

Produced by Festival Republic, tickets are on sale now priced £29.50. Only one ticket can be purchased per person. Drink and food concessions will be available onsite.

Access is not allowed for those who have been advised that they are clinically vulnerable; who are shielding or living with someone who is shielding; or who are pregnant.