Field Day unveils line-up for 2020 edition

The all-new Field Day festival has revealed its 2020 line-up.

Music Week revealed the new electronic music focus for Field Day, which has slimmed down to one day for its 2020 edition at The Drumsheds on July 11.

Alongside previously announced headliner Bicep, Field Day will feature Floating Points, Tale Of Us, Mount Kimbie, Floorplan, Josey Rebelle, Maribou State, Ross From Friends and Special Request.

Field Day was acquired by Broadwick Live in 2017. Co-founder Tom Baker recently stepped down from his role in the event after 12 years.

The 2020 edition will take place across three stages. Ninja Tune will host the main stage in the warehouse as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

Fact Magazine will host Field Day's second stage, located in the more intimate 2,500-capacity Unit 9 warehouse space.