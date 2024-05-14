FKP Scorpio Entertainment reveals expansion of international exhibition & special projects business

International concert and festival promoter FKP Scorpio has revealed a significant expansion of its exhibition, family entertainment, comedy, spoken word and special projects business under the name FKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE).

The company structure includes a rebranding of its previously incorporated German FKP Scorpio Show Creations company, which will now become part of the new wider FKPE business model.

FKP Scorpio sold more than four million tickets in Europe in 2023.

Headquartered in London, the international operation will be led by James Cassidy and Barry Campbell, who launched FKP Scorpio UK in 2018 with the BBC Studios Blue Planet II Live in Concert arena tour.

Separate to FKPE, FKP Scorpio UK has a stake in new UK live music promoter Communion ONE.

FKPE was formed in 2022 to focus primarily on exhibitions, family events and special projects. Its first project, in partnership with Luna Entertainment Group, was the 2023 award-winning Jurassic World: The Exhibition, which sold 314,000 tickets in just over four months. The exhibition took place at the London ExCeL centre. FKPE has secured an exclusive tenancy deal at the venue to 2027 on major IP exhibitions and events in years to come.

FKPE is currently promoting the Semmel Exhibition Disney 100: The Exhibition, which has to date sold over 240,000 tickets and will run until June 23. FKPE will follow D100 with both London and multi-territory European presentations of Formula 1: The Exhibition, as well as investing in and promoting a new experiential exhibition with a major global gaming IP, with details to be announced later this year.

James Cassidy has been appointed as president of FKPE and Barry Campbell as senior promoter. Also joining the FKPE London team are Nathan Birch as head of ticketing, Daisy Parry as special events coordinator, Suzy Bryant as marketing consultant, promoter Ollie Catchpole and other hires to be announced soon.

Our FKP Entertainment company has had an amazing start in this exciting new growth sector Folkert Koopmans

James Cassidy said: “Barry and I love what we do, if it’s a quality exhibition, family event or special project, then we are prepared to put our necks on the line to deliver results. We hope that FKPE will become the first call for any global IP or event producers. Our FKP European teams have a wonderful network of offices and talented staff, so we hold no fear in presenting FKPE as the ultimate one stop UK and European solution for quality projects.”

Owner and CEO Folkert Koopmans (pictured) said: “Under James’ and Barry’s fantastic leadership, our FKP Entertainment company has had an amazing start in this exciting new growth sector. We are not only acquiring great partners and content but are delivering results which we aim to emulate in all our key European markets. We will be investing heavily into this space and have also just acquired experienced events promoter Nordic Exhibitions & Events AB to add to our growing portfolio.”

Nordic Exhibitions, based in Norrkoping, will now be part of the FKP Scorpio Group and renamed FKP Scorpio Entertainment Nordic. It was founded by promoter and CEO Stefan Papangelis in 2016 and has to date sold approximately 700,000 exhibition tickets in the Scandinavian markets.

To support success in the German comedy market, Cassidy and Campbell have now recruited UK comedy and spoken word promoter Ollie Catchpole (FORM /Robomagic) to join their new FKPE international team. Catchpole will add USA and international comedy talent into UK & Europe, providing a European touring option throughout the 11 FKP Scorpio European markets.

FKPE is on schedule to complete the renovation and build of their own 8,000 square metre exhibition venue in Oberhausen, Germany.

The company said it is placed to accelerate growth over the next five years.

Cassidy added: “What sets us apart is our commitment to deliver the very best venues, locations, marketing, promotion and campaign management for our partners. We aim to build and maintain strategic vision and campaign management systems which deliver the best results across multiple territories.”