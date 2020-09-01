FKP Scorpio taps Dan Ealam and Scott O'Neill from DHP, expands UK operations

European touring giant FKP Scorpio has poached DHP Family's Daniel Ealam and Scott O'Neill to run its expanded UK operation.

Led by CEO Folkert Koopmans, the company has offices in Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Belgium and is also a major festival promoter, owning and operating Hurricane and Southside festivals. The group is part of the pan-European promoter network Eventim Live.

Ealam (pictured, left) and O'Neill (pictured, right) said in a joint statement: "We are so excited to build FKP Scorpio in the UK. We have long admired the company’s ethos and ethics and we truly believe that it is a force for good within the industry and expanding at a time when we need strong promoters with good values working across Europe. Folkert shares our vision for the business and we have big plans to make this a huge success and support our artists, agents and managers and give fans the ultimate live experiences."

We are convinced that with their support we will be able to significantly expand FKP Scorpio's activities in the UK Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio

Ealam and O'Neill have held senior positions with DHP Family for a number of years, promoting concerts with acts such as Ed Sheeran, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Massive Attack, The xx, The Lumineers, The War On Drugs, Anne-Marie, Burna Boy, Adele, Easy Life, Mumford & Sons, Fat Freddy’s Drop and Ellie Goulding plus the 50th anniversary tour of Brian Wilson’s Pet Sounds album.

Barry Campbell and James Cassidy, who have orchestrated the live touring of Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II Live-In-Concert, will sit alongside the trio on the UK board. Open for business from this week, the team has major plans to grow FKP Scorpio UK.

"We are very much looking forward to working with Daniel and Scott, who have built up an excellent reputation and have excellent contacts," added Koopmans. "We are convinced that with their support we will be able to significantly expand FKP Scorpio's activities in the UK."