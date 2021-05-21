FKP Scorpio UK makes trio of hires, announces promoter partnership

The UK operation of leading European touring giant FKP Scorpio announce a trio of appointments to their London-based team along with a partnership with promoter Sam Laurence of Dollop.

Julie Morgan joins as head of marketing - UK & European touring. Morgan was previously head of marketing & PR at SJM Concerts, where she worked for over 16 years and headed up campaigns for the likes of The Stone Roses, Take That, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Adele, The Killers, The Spice Girls, Little Mix and Prince.

“I am massively excited to be part of the team in the UK and Europe," she said. "FKP Scorpio is a company whose ethos I totally believe in. I love live music and can’t wait to drive the company’s marketing forward with exciting plans for the future.”

In addition, Lou Champion, whose previous roles have included positions at Live Nation, Warner Music,

Kilimanjaro Live, and London Olympics 2012, has been hired as head of ticketing, while Rebecca Nichols also joins as head of live co-ordination after more than a decade working as an agent at CAA.

We feel like we have assembled a dream team of the best talents our industry has to offer Daniel Ealam & Scott O'Neill, FKP Scorpio UK

Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill, MDs Of Live at FKP Scorpio UK, said: “We feel like we have assembled a dream team of the best talents our industry has to offer, and we very much look forward to driving the UK business with a group of like-minded music fans.

FKP Scorpio has also announced a partnership with London-based promoter Sam Laurence. Under the Dollop brand, Laurence counts Jamie xx, Joji, Kelela, M Huncho, Moderat, 100 Gecs, Greentea Peng, Dorian Electra, Berwyn, Erika de Casier, Koreless and Smerz amongst his clients.

“Sam is one of the most exciting promoters in the game right now and to help develop his artists and take them to the next level is something that excites us all at FKP Scorpio," said Ealam and O'Neill.

Laurence added: “I am looking forward to connecting with FKP's network, developing the artists I work with, creating opportunities for new artists at the start of their career, while pushing for a more sustainable and inclusive cross-industry future.”

The FKP Scorpio UK office was launched late last year with Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill defecting from DHP Family to head up the concerts team and co-MDs Barry Campbell and James Cassidy overseeing special projects.

“I am really happy that we can welcome Julie, Lou and Rebecca to our FKP Scorpio family and also our partnership with Sam," said FKP Scorpio CEO Folkert Koopmans. "We all share the same values and have the same vision for FKP Scorpio UK. We will use our experiences, contacts and networks to be the best partners for our artists in the UK and Europe.”

One of the world’s leading concert promoters, FKP also has offices in Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Belgium, and operates renowned festivals such as Hurricane and Southside in Germany.

PHOTO (L-R): Lou Champion, Julie Morgan, Rebecca Nichols, Sam Laurence