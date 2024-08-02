Fontaines DC to play biggest ever headline show at Finsbury Park in 2025

Fontaines DC are to play their biggest headline show to date, taking place on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Finsbury Park, London.

The huge outdoor show for the Irish band is promoted by Festival Republic and Metropolis Music.

The capacity at Finsbury Park is typically around 45,000. Hozier played there last month as part of his UK and Ireland outdoor summer shows.

Fontaines DC played a headline set on the Park Stage at Glastonbury in June.

Support at Finsbury Park will include Australian punk band Amyl And The Sniffers and Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap, with more acts to be announced. Tickets go on general sale Friday, August 9 via Ticketmaster.

The announcement comes ahead of Fontaines DC’s fourth studio album, Romance, on August 23. It is their first for indie giant XL Recordings, following three albums with Partisan.

Tracks from Romance have charted in the UK, which underlines the group’s impact on DSPs (including 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify). Lead single Starbuster peaked at No.59 (69,951 sales to date – Official Charts Company), followed by a Top 100 entry for Favourite (30,530).

The band peaked at No.1 with their previous album, Skinty Fia, in 2022. It has sales to date of 79,965.

PHOTO: Eimear Lynch