Foo Fighters cancel tour dates following death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have cancelled all of their tour dates following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old drummer died at the weekend in Bogata, Columbia, where Foo Fighters had been scheduled to headline a festival. The cause of death remains unknown.

The band apologised to fans and urged them to take time to grieve, heal and appreciate the music recorded with Hawkins.

As well as dates in North America, Australasia and Europe, Foo Fighters had lined up UK stadium shows including Emirates Old Trafford, Villa Park and two nights at London Stadium.

In a statement, Foo Fighters said: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”