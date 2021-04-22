Forum Birmingham unveils opening season including Bicep, Honey Dijon, Slowthai and Andy C

Forum Birmingham has unveiled its opening season as well as details of a high-spec second room, Space 54.

Playing the opening season from August through to December will be a diverse mix of electronic and rap acts, including Bicep Live, DJ Hazard, Slowthai, Kerri Chandler, Andy C, Shanti Celeste, DJ Boring, Skream, Gerd Janson, Honey Dijon and India Jordan. A live gig programme is set to be announced later in the summer.

The Forum’s Opening Night will take place on Friday, August 6 and will be free for local NHS staff, key workers and the first 2,000 people to buy tickets to Forum Birmingham events.

Forum Birmingham is a 3,500 capacity venue - formerly known as The Ballroom, the Top Rank Suite and The Academy – that has been fully renovated by Global Venues. In addition, the brand new second room, Space 54, offers a high-spec, stand-alone club with its own entrance and d&b audio sound system for 350 people.

Forum Birmingham - Opening Season

AUGUST

6 - Forum Birmingham Opening Night

(Free opening night tickets will be offered to the first 2000 customers who buy tickets to any Forum Birmingham event. 1000 free tickets will be donated to local NHS staff and key workers.)

SEPTEMBER

10 - &Friends at Space 54: TNQ pres. Lenzman, Fox, SATL & Blindside 11th - Foliée with special guests

24 - &Friends Barely Legal w/ Anastasia Kristensen

25 - Honey Dijon, Palms Trax, HAAi & Disco Pussy

OCTOBER

1 - &Friends at Space 54: Theo Kottis w/ Secretsundaze

9 - Foreverland with special guests

16 - Kerri Chandler, Folamour, Mafalda, Disco Pussy plus special guests TBA. 22nd - &Friends at Space 54: Saoirse w/ Shanti Celeste

30 - Festival Of The Dead Halloween Special

NOVEMBER

5 - DJ Mag Presents w/ special guests.

13 - Andy C - 3 Hour Set, DJ Hazard, Turno, Harriet Jaxxon

19 - &Friends at Space 54: Oneman w/ Tim Reaper plus special guests TBA

20 - David Rodigan MBE, Trojan Sound System w/ Dawn Penn live & Dennis Alcapone, Daddy G (Massive Attack) w/ Solo Banton, Mad Professor live, Channel One, Benny Page, Ed Solo, Jessi G

26 - &Friends at Space 54: Erol To The Rhythm - Erol Alkan All Night Long

DECEMBER

3 - Bicep - Live

10 - 24 Hour Garage Girls w/ Champion, Soulecta, Oppidan

11 - Skream, Gerd Janson, DJ Boring, Bradley Zero, TSHA, Sally C, Fall Forward. 27th - Foliée with special guests

31 - NYE - Very special guests TBA