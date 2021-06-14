Four-week delay to full reopening of venues 'devastating' for live music industry

The remaining Covid-19 restrictions are to remain in place for a further five weeks in England.

The live sector had been braced for the return of full capacity performances on June 21, based on the government’s roadmap out of the pandemic restrictions.

However, the coronavirus rules will now be extended by four weeks beyond that June 21 date, according to the BBC and other media outlets. PM Boris Johnson is set to confirm the delay in a 6pm announcement.

The delay will allow more people to be vaccinated amid concerns about the increasing infections, which are being driven by the Delta variant. But the move is a huge blow to live sector, which is currently only able to operate shows with social distancing and limited capacities.

Greg Parmley, CEO, LIVE, said: “The briefing we are seeing of a delay to our reopening later this month is devastating to the live music industry. Our research shows that a delay of a month would lead to the cancellation of over 5,000 planned events costing our industry hundreds of millions of pounds. Live music fears being left behind and irreversibly damaged as countries such as the Netherlands, Demark, Israel, the United States and Belgium announce they will begin running large full-capacity live events this summer.”

Parmley added: “The government said the Events Research Programme would give us the evidence we needed to open safely. We have spent the last three months participating in, and paying for, full capacity pilot events that gave us this evidence. To protect the future of our industry we are calling for full transparency from the government, for them to release the full report that proves how we can open safely and to work with us to give everyone the summer of music we all want.”

Michael Kill, CEO, Night Time Industries Association, said: “The government must understand the human impact of this decision, not only considering the public health challenges of the virus but also the people within our sector who are suffering terribly and the real health risks that this represents, given the overwhelming confidence in the vaccination rollout, and the ability for the sector to deliver Covid safe environments.”

“Distressed industries cannot continue to be held in limbo, as businesses are left to fall, any decision to delay without clarity on when they can open will leave us no other option but to challenge the Government, standing alongside many other industries who have been locked down or restricted from opening for an extreme length of time, through no fault of their own, and at their own cost.”

The NTIA is calling for urgent measures, including extensions to the Restriction Grant for Businesses providing financial support, VAT relief and business rates relief, as well as events and festival insurance cover.

In Scotland, restrictions are set to life on June 28. Limits on indoor gatherings in Northern Ireland will be eased on June 21, while rules in Wales will be reviewed on June 25.