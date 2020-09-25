From The Fields launches partnerships division

Manchester-based agency From The Fields has launched a new partnerships division with the appointment of Chris McCormick as partnerships director.

Founded by Ben Robinson and Andy Smith, From The Fields promotes Kendal Calling and Bluedot festivals and will now provide a fully-integrated offering to brands and events that includes curation of music and arts, partnerships and activations, marketing and ticketing.

McCormick (pictured), who was previously commercial director at StarLive and BluePeg, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining From the Fields. I’ve worked with Andy, Ben and the team for over a decade as clients to my own businesses, and their creative and entrepreneurial spirit has always impressed me. Having the chance to join the dots of our combined skills and experience was an opportunity not to be missed.

“I’ll be steering the partnership strategy for Kendal Calling and Bluedot as well as working with external clients. We will also be harnessing our creative, marketing and production expertise to deliver experiential and strategy for brands within music, entertainment and live events.”

In its latest partnership, Co-op has announced a new multi-year agreement with Kendal Calling to bring its festival store to the Lake District festival from July 2021. Manchester Food and Drink Festival has also joined the agency's event roster alongside clients including Bruntwood, United Utilities and Heineken.

Ben Robinson, MD of From The Fields, said: “The addition of Chris to our team marks an exciting new era for From the Fields, allowing us to service a wider range of clients with a full complement of services from online and online sponsorship delivery, activations, curation, marketing and production. Now more than ever brands expect a joined-up approach and thanks to our portfolio of award-winning major events and our highly-respected team, From the Fields is now uniquely positioned to deliver incredible campaigns.”