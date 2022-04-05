Full bill revealed for Gorillaz festival exclusive at All Points East

The full line-up for this summer's All Points East date headlined by Gorillaz has been confirmed.

Damon Albarn's cartoon heroes – and his real life collaborators – will perform an exclusive show when they top the bill at the London festival on Friday, August 19.

The event's promoters, AEG Presents, have now announced that Turnstile, Knucks, Ibeyi, Ibibio Sound Machine, Paris Texas, Nia Archives, Willow Kayne and Kills Birds will be joining the bill.

Idles, Pusha T, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem and Femi Kuti had been previously booked to play ahead of Gorillaz.

“We're so excited to head back to Victoria Park this August and open up our 2022 event with Gorillaz," said Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents. "Today we have added some fantastic new artists to Gorillaz’ only UK festival show this year. Turnstiles, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine join an already great bill for what we know will be an amazing show this summer.”

All Points East takes place in Victoria Park in east London between August 19 and August 28 with The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds among the other headliners.

The festival was able to take place last year when live music events resumed following the easing of pandemic restrictions.