Gigantic Tickets makes series of promotions in senior management team

Gigantic Tickets has made a raft of staff promotions in its senior management team.

Simon Carpenter (pictured) joins the board as a director and has been promoted to co-CEO alongside founder Mark Gasson.

For the last nine years, Carpenter has led Gigantic’s commercial team. He has 15 years of ticketing experience in the sector.

Additionally, Joe Lilley – whose tenure at Gigantic as part of the core technical team spans over 13 years – becomes co-CTO alongside existing CTO James Woodward. He will continue developing and delivering ticketing technology.

Finally, Kelly McKinney has been promoted to head of operations. She has spent eight years working in event management & client services at Gigantic, and over 20 years in ticketing.

The primary ticketing company continues to grow as it approaches its 18th year of operation. As part of KMJ Entertainment group, Gigantic Tickets provides a spectrum of services to the promoter, venue and festival sectors.

Simon Carpenter, co-CEO, said: “I’m delighted and excited to be given the opportunity to move Gigantic forward in the coming years. We have a wonderful team of passionate people who are fully behind our future strategy and development. I thank Mark for his years of support, insight and mentoring - me being here today is testament to his standing and knowledge in the ticketing industry.”

Mark Gasson, co-CEO, said: “I’m proud to see such a positive promotion of our internal team, which is testament to the ongoing hard work and commitment of the talent here at Gigantic. We look forward to a future of continued growth and strength.”