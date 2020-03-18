Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Glastonbury 2020 cancellation: the biz reacts

March 18th 2020 at 3:32PM
Glastonbury 2020 cancellation: the biz reacts

Following the cancellation of this year's Glastonbury Festival, the biz has taken to social media to react.

The event was due to celebrate its 50 year anniversary this June, but will now be "fallow" in 2020.

The biz has reacted to the news, both expressing its dissapointment and planning for how to fill the festival shaped gap.

Music Week is providing rolling updates of how the Covid-19 outbreak is impacting the music industry. Read the latest now.



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020