Glastonbury 2020 cancellation: the biz reacts

Following the cancellation of this year's Glastonbury Festival, the biz has taken to social media to react.

The event was due to celebrate its 50 year anniversary this June, but will now be "fallow" in 2020.

The biz has reacted to the news, both expressing its dissapointment and planning for how to fill the festival shaped gap.

BBC announce plans to broadcast “celebration of Glastonbury” following cancellation. https://t.co/K6wJTmbidl pic.twitter.com/n3ePBFgsWE — GlastoWatch (@GlastoWatch) March 18, 2020

Sending all my love to Michael and @emilyeavis and the @glastonbury Crew today. It’s such a heartbreaking decision to have to make. Xx — Annie Mac (@AnnieMac) March 18, 2020

We are disappointed to announce Glastonbury 2020 has been cancelled due to the current COVID-19 crisis and we support the decision wholeheartedly. 1/3. pic.twitter.com/dH2nnD2nXa — Skunk Anansie (@SkunkAnansie) March 18, 2020

The reason @glastonbury is such astonishingly, all-consumingly, luminescently, brilliantly benign festival is the astonishingly, all-consumingly, luminescently brilliantly benign people who work so hard to make it happen. Truly gutted for Emily & Nick & the entire team today. xxx — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) March 18, 2020

Our thoughts are with the Glastonbury staff and local community that will be most impacted by the postponement.

Michael & Emily Eavis are extraordinarily generous in terms of supporting charities, we will in return do everything we can to make sure we come roaring back in 2021. https://t.co/sZIfXQhiar — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) March 18, 2020

Sending love to Michael, Emily and the Glastonbury team ?? https://t.co/muNzX9Jcd4 — BBC Glastonbury (@bbcglasto) March 18, 2020

